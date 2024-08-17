If you are looking for a new smart TV to replace your old model in the living room, you are in the right place: today Amazon Italy is offering the Hisense 65” Mini LED TV on offer at all-time lowallowing you to save over 100 euros compared to the price seen in recent weeks. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.

The Hisense 65” Mini-LED TV is available on offer on Amazon for only 699 eurosThe product is obviously Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.