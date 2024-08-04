Gianmarco “Gimbo” Drumsthe Italian high jump champion who won gold in Tokyo 2021 ex-aequo with Qatari Barshim, may not participate in the Olympic competition in Paris. His health conditions are currently critical: high fever and a painful kidney stone they forced him to bed. Tamberi himself revealed his situation through a message on social media, where he expressed a range of emotions from anxiety to anger, from amazement to concern.

“Gimbo” Tamberi may not participate in the Olympics: a kidney stone forces him to a hospital bed

“Unbelievable… It can’t be true. Yesterday, 2 hours after writing ‘I deserve it’ on social media, I felt a stabbing pain in my side. Emergency room, CT scan, ultrasound, blood test. Probably a kidney stone. And now I find myself, 3 days after the race for which I sacrificed everything, lying in a bed, helpless, with a fever of 38.8”.

The contrast with the joy of three years ago, when he won gold in Tokyo, is stark. Just a few days ago, on August 1, he had shared a video to remember that glorious summer. Today, however, he is in a hospital bed, with an IV in his arm, worried about his Olympic future. His words convey a deep pain, physical and emotional. He feels unfairly affected by the bad luck just when he was ready to give his all.

Despite everything, Tamberi does not intend to give up:

“I can only wait and pray… I don’t deserve all this, I’ve done everything for these Olympics, everything. I really don’t deserve it. Only one thing is certain, I don’t know how I’ll get there, but I’ll be on that platform and I’ll give my all until the last jump, whatever my condition. I swear to you, but first and foremost I swear to myself!”

He is stuck in bed today, but hopes to be able to be on the platform on Wednesday 7 August, when the men’s high jump qualifications begin at 10:05. Maybe he will be able to leave everyone speechless once again, as he did in Tokyo, and play it all in the final of the August 10th.

This ordeal is not the only recent misfortune for Tamberi. As standard-bearer of the Italian delegation, he lost the wedding ring during the parade on the Seine and a muscle injury put his participation in the Games in doubt. Now, with the strength of determination that has always distinguished him, “Gimbo” is ready to challenge this new adversity. If his body holds up, he could give us another unforgettable feat.

