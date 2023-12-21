Wednesday, December 20, 2023



| Updated 12/21/2023 9:49 p.m.

The young player from Murcia Adrián Cano was proclaimed Absolute Youth champion 2023 last Saturday, December 16 after delivering a card of 72 strokes on the 18-hole course of Hacienda del Álamo (Fuente Álamo). 60 players from the various youth golf schools in the Region participated in the 2023 Youth Absolute.

An important test that closes the extensive golf calendar carried out by the Territorial Murcia throughout the year and in which the level of our local players is tested. The awards ceremony was attended by the Director of Sports of the Region of Murcia, Francisco Javier Sánchez, who joined the president of the Golf Federation of the Region of Murcia, Juan Carlos Martínez, and the president of the youth committee, Moisés Escudero, to support the young promises of this sport in the Community. All the results can be consulted on the official website of the Territorial: www.fgolfmurcia.com.