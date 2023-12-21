Juana Valentinathe sister of the Colombian soccer player James Rodriguezis very active on her social networks and from time to time shares content from her personal experiences, which are not always positive experiences.

This time, Juana attacked the airline Avianca, which she criticized for the service she recently received.

'They rob you'

Photo: Juana Valentina Restrepo's Instagram

In her Instagram stories Juana expressed her anger for what she experienced. She started her message by saying that she wanted to tell her followers some gossip.

“Imagine that I don't know at what time Avianca became so bad, what a terrible service, about two days ago I traveled with them, first we had a problem with a ticket and in order to collect it they told me that something could be done with an issue of some paperwork and the person who was traveling could not travel like that, they said yes and at the airport they said no and they have not resolved the issue nor has the money been returned, because it was their fault…” Juana said in her complaint.

But that was not all. Next he recounted another problem he had on his trip. “They took the babies' clothes out of my suitcase,” he denounced.

And then he was more forceful: ““You pay a very expensive ticket and they steal from you everywhere: a ticket and clothes from your suitcase.”

