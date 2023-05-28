Dhe Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi made a statement against executions in Iran with a memorable outfit at the Cannes Film Festival. She appeared at the premiere of the film “The Old Oak” in a dress whose straps hung around her neck like a noose.

The texture of the golden ribbon was also reminiscent of a rope. On Instagram, Jaberi presented her dress with the words “Stop executions in Iran”. She dedicated the outfit to the people of her home country.

Human rights activists in Iran have been talking about a wave of executions for weeks. According to the UN, more than 200 people have already been executed this year. According to a report, the number of recorded executions in Iran rose from 314 in 2021 to 576 in 2022. The executions of two EU citizens had also sparked international criticism.

Just a few days ago, Iran’s judiciary had three other participants in the mass protests against the state leadership executed. This increased the number of death sentences against demonstrators to seven. Several other demonstrators are threatened with execution.