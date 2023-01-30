The relaxing effects of cannabis can increase desire and reduce inhibitions, improving sexual functioning and satisfaction, especially in women. This is what emerged from a research coordinated by sexologist Amanda Moser published in the Journal of Cannabis Research. Marijuana may therefore be the key that women can use to achieve multiple orgasms.

Researchers believe that smoking cannabis before sexual intercourse or masturbation promotes relaxation in women and increases desire. This means that cannabis could be used to treat sexual dysfunctions.

The study involved hundreds of participants, 70 percent of whom, both men and women, reported an increase in sexual satisfaction after using cannabis. Researchers hypothesize that the relaxation is due to THC, one of the best-known active ingredients of the cannabis plant.

The chemical structure of THC is similar to the “anandamide” in the brain, which acts like a neurotransmitter, sending chemical messages between cells throughout the nervous system. These neurotransmitters affect areas of the brain related to pleasure, memory, concentration, movement, and sensory and time perception. THC is recognized by the body and can alter normal brain communication.

“Overall, cannabis use tends to have a positive influence on individuals’ sexual functioning and perceived satisfaction, regardless of gender or age, and cannabis could help reduce gender disparities in sexual pleasure” , the researchers explain. “While more than 90 percent of men report that they usually orgasm during sex, fewer than 50 percent of women regularly orgasm during intercourse, and only 6 percent reported experiencing always an orgasm during sex.” The study also looked at whether cannabis can enhance touch, taste and smell, senses that can “make” or “break” sexual encounters.

Over 70 percent of the participants reported that after cannabis touch and taste intensify and this could increase overall sexual satisfaction because the two senses are important parts during intercourse. And they are even more so for women.