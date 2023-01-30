Ousmane Dembélé has been injured, Ansu Fati has not finished hitting the key and Raphinha is not showing the level that was expected after paying close to 60 million to get his services. With great difficulty, FC Barcelona has been able to come out with 9/9 points in these three days in which they have not been able to enjoy the presence of Robert Lewandowski, but the Pole has not been the only player who has missed the last league games of the set of the city of Barcelona.
It’s been almost three weeks since Ferran Torres was sent off at the Wanda Metropolitano after a physical dispute with Stefan Savic in which both players ended up being directly sent off.
The Valencian was sanctioned two games for the ugly image he showed in the match played in the mattress fiefdom, and he has not been able to be present neither in the match in which Barça met Getafe, nor in the last match of the culés in Montilivi.
Well, the Valencian will be able to be present in the duel in which Barça will face Betis at the Benito Villamarín, this Wednesday, February 1 at 9:00 p.m.. Barça will visit one of the most difficult stadiums in the Spanish league championship.
It is very possible that he will start, because we do not see Ansu Fati repeat ownership after his recent bad games.
In 90min we bet on Ferran Torres on the left flank and Raphinha on the right for this high-profile duel in which Xavi Hernández’s men fought to continue extending their lead against Real Madrid.
