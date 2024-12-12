The candidiasis or candidiasis It is a mycosis intermedia, a skin infection (dermatosis) caused by a fungus of the Candida type; a yeast that lives everywhere and can affect various parts of the human body. Most species of Candida are saprophytic, feeding on waste from other organisms.

The most common cases of candidiasis are those caused by Candida albicans, a species that lives in the oral cavity, in the gastrointestinal tract and vagina. There are several types of candidiasis and, although the best known is vaginal candidiasis, men can also suffer from candidiasis through candidal balanitis. It is estimated that all people, men and women, boys and girls, will suffer from a yeast infection at some point.

Causes of candidiasis

Weakening of the immune system

There are multiple factors that predispose to suffering from a candida infection. Normally, our body’s immune system keeps the population of fungi, bacteria and yeast under control, but there are some conditions that make us more sensitive to the infectious agent, such as:

– Being newborn.

– Women in the premenstrual period.

– Pregnant.

– Down syndrome patients.

– Suffer from diabetes.

– Overweight and obesity.

– Excessive intake of carbohydrates.

– Alcoholism or high alcohol consumption.

– Take antibiotics, corticosteroids or immunosuppressants.

– Having an autoimmune disease, HIV, transplants, chemotherapy…

– Being exposed to excessive and prolonged humidity.

– Use underwear made of synthetic materials.

Types of candidiasis:

– Thrush or oral candidiasis: causes white spots in the mouth.

– Candida esophagitis: thrush that has spread to the esophagus.

– Candidal gastritis: appears in patients with gastric ulcer.

– Candidal enteritis: inflammation of the small intestine that causes abdominal pain, frequent stools often with threads of blood.

– Candidal anitis: affects the anus.

– Candidal vulvovaginitis: alteration of vaginal pH. Irritation and itching in the vagina.

– Candidal balanitis: red rash on the glans that is itchy or painful.

– Candidiasis folds (armpits, groin, intergluteal fold, submammary region, interdigital spaces of hands and feet and retroauricular area).

– Candidal laryngitis: thrush moved to the respiratory system, involving the bronchi and causing fever, cough and bloody phlegm.

– Candidiasis in the blood: it can be life-threatening.

Symptoms of candidiasis

Pain, itching, redness and whitish discharge

The most common symptoms of candidiasis are:

– Redness.

– Thick whitish discharge that accumulates (scales).

– Burning or itchy sensation.

– Inflammation and pain.

Diagnosis of candidiasis

Mycological examination and culture

The medical and dermatological examination will consist of checking the whitish scales and obtaining a sample of them to perform a mycological culture. To eliminate suspicion of candidiasis in the blood, a blood sample will be obtained.

Candidiasis treatment and medication

Antifungals and probiotics

Treatment with antifungal drugs has been shown to be effective in treating candidiasis. They can be taken topically (creams or ointments) or orally (pills). To avoid recurrences, treatment with probiotics is usually completed, which must be repeated every few months, to promote the recovery of the intestinal flora and the protective intimate flora.

Candidiasis prevention

Probiotics and various precautions

To prevent the appearance of candidiasis, it is very positive to follow, after treatment with antibiotics, periodic treatments with probiotics that promote the intestinal and intimate protective flora, preventing or controlling the growth of types of candida. It is recommended, especially for pregnant women, to eat bioactive yogurts.

Also convenient:

– Maintain adequate body and oral hygiene.

– Use mouthwash after brushing your teeth.

– Reduce the intake of alcohol, sugars and carbohydrates.

– Diabetic patients must maintain adequate glycemic control.

– You must change or dry yourself completely after sea and pool baths. It is essential to avoid prolonged humidity.

– Dry the skin folds well.

– Avoid tobacco.

– It is recommended to use natural fiber underwear.

– It is better to avoid wearing very tight clothing.

– Use condoms in sexual relations.