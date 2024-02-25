They threw the house out the window! Renzo Costa and his current partner, Thalía Alva, celebrated, last Saturday, February 24, their first birthday party. two minor children. Through his social networks, the businessman and his girlfriend shared various moments of this luxurious event that surprised more than one follower with certain details. In this note, find out how this celebration was experienced in which the show host was appreciated. Magaly Medina.

How was the party for the twin children of Renzo Costa and his partner Thalía Alva?

Renzo Costa and Thalía Alva They decided to organize a big party for their twin sons Massimo and Santino for his first year of life. Through their Instagram account, the couple shared various videos and photographs of that luxurious celebration.

It should be noted that the businessman and his girlfriend spared no expense for the party with a theme of safari: There was an incredible decoration of pastel green and mustard balloons, tables filled with multiple snacks, a cake, and even a children's show. Likewise, among the drinks, there were Blue Label whiskeys and bottles of branded wine Brunello di Montalcino.

Magaly Medina was one of the guests from the world of entertainment and did not hesitate to show what this expensive event was like through her social networks. In those videos, the popular 'Urraca' is seen taking a champagne Laurent-Perrier.

Do Renzo Costa and Thalía Alva want to have more children?

Renzo Costa and Thalía Alva They became parents of twins in February 2023. During the inauguration of Renzo Costa's first pizzeria chain, the girlfriend of the 'King of Leather' mentioned that they do not rule out the possibility of having more children in the future. In this regard, the young woman expressed her desire to have a little girlwhich would complete his family 'team'.

What did Renzo Costa say about marrying Thalía Alva?

Renzo Costa has revealed that he wants to marry his partner, Thalía Alva, with whom he has two children. Although he has not given a specific date, the popular 'King of Leathers' expressed his wish that his marriage Be a nice and well prepared event.

However, so far, there is no confirmation of a wedding date or specific details about the planning of the event.

Who is Thalía Alva, Renzo Costa's girlfriend?

Thalia Alvawho began her relationship with Renzo Costa at 21 years, has maintained a relatively low profile, protecting his private life; But since she began her relationship with Costa, she has become an influencer on social networks, where she usually publishes content related to fashion and lifestyle.

Alva finished her secondary studies in 2017at the Ana María Javohuey school, and has been a support figure for Renzo Costa in his various endeavors and personal projects.