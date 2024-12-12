Go on live the statements of José Luis Ábalosformer Minister of Transport, on the ‘Koldo case’ in the Supreme Courtwith the last hour and the Government’s reactions to his words today.
09:41
Ábalos reaches the Supreme Court
The former minister arrived by taxi and limited himself to greeting the journalists present.
Photo: EFE
09:23
Ábalos asked to delay the summons to study the cause further
The statement will take place this Thursday despite the defense’s attempt to buy time and delay the appointment to study the case. Although Ábalos initially conveyed to the Supreme Court his interest in appearing voluntarily, shortly afterward he requested to postpone the interrogation – set for December 12 – because until December 5 he had not had access to everything investigated.
09:05
The former organizational secretary of the PSOE faces the judicial summons “calmly”: “I really want to talk”
The former organizational secretary of the PSOE José Luis Ábalos assured this Wednesday that he faces his judicial statement “calmly” and has insisted that “there is nothing” against him. In an informal conversation with journalists in Congress, the former minister and current deputy of the mixed group celebrated that “finally” he is going to testify in the Supreme Court as being investigated for alleged criminal organization, bribery, influence peddling and embezzlement. “I really want to talk, I wish I had gotten it sooner,” he stressed.
08:33
Ábalos testifies in the Supreme Court under suspicion of using the Ministry of Transportation to enrich himself
Good morning! Today the former Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, voluntarily testifies in the Supreme Court for the alleged role he has had in the alleged Koldo case and to try to “dismantle the lies” of the alleged achiever, the businessman Víctor de Aldama. Ábalos is being investigated for alleged crimes of belonging to an illicit organization, embezzlement, bribery and influence peddling in the context of the case known as the Koldo case, facts that could be amplified by the serious accusations that the commission agent has leveled against him. Aldama.
