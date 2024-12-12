Go on live the statements of José Luis Ábalosformer Minister of Transport, on the ‘Koldo case’ in the Supreme Courtwith the last hour and the Government’s reactions to his words today.

09:41 Ábalos reaches the Supreme Court The former minister arrived by taxi and limited himself to greeting the journalists present. Photo: EFE

09:23 Ábalos asked to delay the summons to study the cause further The statement will take place this Thursday despite the defense’s attempt to buy time and delay the appointment to study the case. Although Ábalos initially conveyed to the Supreme Court his interest in appearing voluntarily, shortly afterward he requested to postpone the interrogation – set for December 12 – because until December 5 he had not had access to everything investigated.

09:05 The former organizational secretary of the PSOE faces the judicial summons “calmly”: “I really want to talk” The former organizational secretary of the PSOE José Luis Ábalos assured this Wednesday that he faces his judicial statement “calmly” and has insisted that “there is nothing” against him. In an informal conversation with journalists in Congress, the former minister and current deputy of the mixed group celebrated that “finally” he is going to testify in the Supreme Court as being investigated for alleged criminal organization, bribery, influence peddling and embezzlement. “I really want to talk, I wish I had gotten it sooner,” he stressed.