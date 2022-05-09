In response to Bolsonaro, Senate president says politicians should present proposals instead of questioning system

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), on Sunday (May 8, 2022), reinforced the honesty of the Brazilian electoral system and rejected the need for an external audit of electronic voting machines. The speech was given in response to the President’s statement Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who said in live in Thursday (May 5th) that your party must hire an auditing company to “to guarantee elections free of any suspicion and of external interest”.

In an interview with GloboNews, Pacheco stressed that the Electoral Justice “is specialized“, have “rigging” and “a big budget”. In the congressman’s view, “obviously not” there is a need to go further.

Pacheco mentioned that the Executive and Legislative Powers have members who contest the election and that “candidate cannot schedule election” and “this needs to be respected in Brazil”.

Also according to the congressman, the elections will take place in a transparent manner. He asked candidates to engage in “present proposals to convince voters“, rather than “question the voting process”.

“We cannot admit even one bravado related to the closing of the Supreme Court, the cancellation of elections, the return of the military dictatorship or institutional acts, which was a sad page in national history.”