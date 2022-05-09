Tremendous moment that Club Deportivo Guadalajara is going through, Richard Chain He arrived as an angel fallen from heaven to the technical direction and has them on a positive streak of five consecutive games won since his arrival in charge.
A few weeks ago the team seemed hopeless, with no game idea, no first division team level and no real aspirations to achieve something important, but in these instances they look like a candidate to consider to conquer the Mexican soccer title with all its elements. going through great football performance. In addition to the great work of String in the bank.
The rojiblanco team had more than three years without having such a good football moment and at present it seems that they can compete with the rest of the contenders for the title, the technical directors who passed through the team did not manage to lift the group and were not even close to being with the level of play they currently have.
After several weeks struggling to barely get into the playoffs, they were able to reach sixth place in the general classification and in the playoffs they far surpassed Pumas by a 4-1 win with full authority, so now they will seek to win another trophy garter belt.
The Sacred Flock will play in the quarterfinals against Atlas in another edition of the Clásico Tapatío, they will arrive with an undefeated streak of String and with the maximum motivation to achieve a great final phase.
The rojiblanco team has not known defeat since date 12 when they fell to Rayados de Monterrey, since then they have a draw and five wins in a row with 12 goals for and only five against.
