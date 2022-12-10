Cancel | Ex-chief of staff claims: Imprisoned president might have been drugged – doesn’t remember his speech

Guido Bellido estimated that his former superior was forced to read the speech that proved fatal. Bellido estimated that this was how grounds for Castillo’s removal from office could be created.

I cancel the former chief of staff of the ousted president estimated Pedro Castillo may have been drugged when he said he was going to dissolve Congress. According to the chancellor, Castillo does not remember giving the speech in question.

The country’s Congress voted to oust Castillo on Wednesday, just hours after Castillo announced he would dissolve Congress and form an emergency government. Castillo was subsequently ordered to a week’s pretrial detention, and his actions are being investigated as at least attempted revolution and rebellion.

The president’s former chief of staff has visited the imprisoned Castillo and questions the state of mind of his former superior.

– There are indications that the president was forced to read the message about the dissolution, and whoever wrote the text did so to create grounds for his removal from office, Castillo’s former chief of staff Guido Bellido said on Twitter.

Bellido believes that Castillo’s psychological state when he read his message to the nation is evidence that Castillo was not functional at the time. The former chancellor insists that a toxicology test be performed on Castillo as soon as possible.

Also one of Castillo’s lawyers, Guillermo Olivera has suggested that Castillo was under the influence of drugs.

Olivera said that the message was written by others, and that the president had a drink offered to him a few minutes before reading it. According to the lawyer, the drink was allegedly water, but after drinking it, the president felt confused.

– Everyone has seen that he was reading shakily, Olivera says and hinted that the president may have been under the influence of sedatives.

As fate would have it in what turned out to be a televised statement, Castillo said he would convene a new Congress to draft a new constitution as soon as possible, but no later than nine months. He also said he would impose a national curfew starting Wednesday.

The president’s statement was shown just hours before Congress was scheduled to debate Castillo’s third impeachment since he was elected president in July 2021.

Castillo was arrested while on his way to the Mexican Embassy. Mexico had promised to offer asylum to Castillo.

The demonstrations have escalated into clashes with the police.

Displaced has replaced the president, having served as vice president before this Dina Boluarte. The 60-year-old Boluarte said he will be in office in accordance with the Peruvian constitution until July 2026, or the end of Castillo’s original term. Castillo was president for less than a year and a half. Boluarte is Peru’s first female president.

In Peru, the arrest of the president has been met with protests. According to AFP, the streets of Lima were filled with protesters on Friday demanding the release of Castillo.

Protesters blocked the streets with stones, logs and burning tires and demanded early elections. Roadblocks made traffic difficult, for example, on the highway that leads from Peru to Chile.

People gathered on the streets of Lima on Friday to demonstrate. They demanded new elections and Castillo’s release.