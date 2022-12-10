Australia- Thief of the fine? In the last few hours, the case of a lover of foreign things has gone viral on social networks who, after steal a young woman’s laptopleft him a note to be more careful with his personal belongings.

They say that thieves are not ashamed, and most likely the following case that has become popular on virtual platforms reinforces this thought, taking into account that, in addition to stealing what was not theirs, they had the time to give some security advice to his victim.

It was through different social networks where the story of a young man from australia who not only had his computer stolen, but also the criminal was so cynical that He left her a note asking her to be more careful.

According to what the 22-year-old told her, in addition to feeling extremely sad for having literally been left without her laptop overnight, she also felt very angry when she read the note the robber left her.

Rachel, as the girl identified herself, was a victim of robbery at the place where she works. The girl told her that she works in a nursery at the Seaforth Community Center in Sydney, after attending her classes at the university.

As stated by the 22-year-old woman to local outlet 7Newshe had recently been able to buy the laptop that would later be stolen from him, and he even reported that I still hadn’t finished paying.

He explained that it had been a co-worker who told him that someone had stolen his laptop. Quickly leaving to see who the thief had been, he discovered, to his surprise, that a note had been left for him.

“Sorry, you should take security seriously. Blame the council and seek a refund for the laptop. Sorry,” the note left after the laptop was stolen could be read.

To Rachel’s bad luck, since she bought the laptop herself and does not have insurance from the company she works for, it will not be possible for her to be reimbursed for the theft.

Likewise, the 22-year-old Australian girl announced that they will not file criminal charges if the person who took the computer returns it, warning, at the same time, that if they do not return it, they will begin to Investigate the footprints left by the person who stole your equipment and, after discovering who it was, he will present the corresponding complaint.

We recommend you read:

“We won’t press charges if they can contact me to return everything. Otherwise, the forensic team will take fingerprints from the paper and find out who took it and they will be prosecuted,” he said.