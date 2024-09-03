Cancel | Cocaine use exploded in Finland as well – here you can see its harsh consequences

The demand for cocaine is hitting records, and it is fueled especially by the recreational use of wealthy people in Europe. In the Peruvian Amazon, the consequences of cocaine addiction are harsh.

Anna Heikkinen

2:00 am | Updated 5:22 am

Qto buy the heat makes you sweat as soon as dawn breaks. Lush fruit trees offer little protection from the scorching sun.

Farmer Denys need to speed up a muddy slope in the village of Santa María in the Central Amazon of Peru. “The rest of the journey is nonsense,” he warns.