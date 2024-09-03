Ciudad Juarez.- In a private ceremony, the body of the teenager, Rafael Antonio RI, aged 16, is laid to rest.

Relatives, friends and colleagues of the teenager who died during the storm that occurred last Friday have arrived at the Ríos funeral home, located on Centeno Street.

But families who did not know the Conalep II high school student have also come to mourn the tragedy that the Rodríguez Ibarra family is facing.

“He was my son’s classmate and we came here to be with the family,” said a father who expressed his condolences to Rafa’s aunt and family, as he was known in the classroom.

Part of the funeral service was covered by the State Commission for Victim Assistance of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

Friends said they will keep vigil for Rafa all night and that a funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, followed by a farewell and a final cremation.

Dozens of teenagers have gathered in the chapel, which is packed to the rafters.