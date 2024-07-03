The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular to all ministries and federal entities regarding the Hijri New Year holiday in the federal government for the year 1446 AH.

Based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding the approved official holiday agenda for the public and private sectors in the country for the year 2024, the Hijri New Year holiday in the federal government will be on the first day of the month of Muharram, corresponding to the Gregorian calendar.

On this occasion, the Authority congratulated the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates, and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking God Almighty to return it to them with good health and wellness.