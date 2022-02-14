Home page politics

divide

The Ambassador Bridge is an important border bridge between the city of Windsor in Canada and Detroit in the United States. Demonstrators had blocked them for almost a week. © Paul Sancya/AP/dpa

The blockade of an important economic artery to the USA has been broken, but the protests in Canada against the Corona policy continue. Now Premier Trudeau has made a historic decision.

Ottawa – In view of the trucker protests in Canada against the government’s corona policy, which have been heating up for weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has introduced an emergency law in a historic step for the first time. Trudeau made the announcement in Ottawa on Monday.

Passed in 1988 but never implemented, the law briefly gives the Liberal prime minister the power to override civil liberties to restore public order.

Trudeau met his crisis team over the weekend. “We will continue to ensure that the relevant city, provincial and state authorities have what they need to end these blockades and protect the safety of the population,” he said. In view of the trucker protests that have been going on for about three weeks, Trudeau had not previously ruled out the violent dissolution of blockades and called the blockades illegal. With Ontario, one of the affected provinces has already declared a state of emergency.

Protests that have been going on for weeks

Thousands of people have been demonstrating in Canada against corona measures and vaccination regulations for weeks. They also blocked parts of downtown Ottawa with trucks and other vehicles. The protests initially focused on vaccination requirements for truck drivers and then on government pandemic restrictions overall. In January, a regulation came into effect requiring truck drivers returning from the United States to also present proof of vaccination.

Over the weekend, emergency services had cleared a center of the protests: After a blockade for almost a week, traffic on an important border bridge between the city of Windsor in Canada and Detroit in the USA was flowing again. After an injunction from a Canadian court, authorities had begun to disperse protests in the area. The governments on both sides of the border had previously warned of the economic consequences of the blockade.

Windsor Police said more than two dozen people were arrested over the weekend and a dozen vehicles impounded or towed away. According to Trudeau, the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge and other border crossings led to the halt of car production by six manufacturers due to missing parts. 25 percent of Canadian-American freight traffic flows across the bridge – that corresponds to a goods value of the equivalent of 275 million euros per day. The region is closely interwoven economically across the border.

Elsewhere, protests against the Canadian government’s corona measures continued. According to officials, at least one other border crossing between Coutts in the Canadian province of Alberta and Sweet Grass in the US state of Montana remained closed early Monday morning. In Ottawa, too, truckers held out despite the freezing cold. There were also numerous arrests there over the weekend, the police said. Some of the demonstrators had shown “aggressive behavior” and “overwhelmed” the police officers.

Large parts of the population had supported Trudeau’s sometimes very strict anti-Covid course over the past two years. However, the latest studies indicate a possible trend reversal, even if the picture is not yet clear. Some supporters of the 50-year-old also perceived measures due to the rampant omicron variant, such as new travel restrictions and closures of the interiors of bars and restaurants ordered by local governments, as exaggerated. dpa