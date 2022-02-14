The photographer Sebastião Salgado opened his exhibition “Amazônia” in São Paulo this Monday (14), the first stop of a tour in Brazil of the show with which he seeks to raise awareness about the preservation of the largest tropical forest in the world and indigenous communities.

Comprising more than 200 images resulting from seven years of work, the exhibition by the miner, who now lives in Paris, was launched in May 2021 in the French capital and later presented in Rome and London.

Now it will be on display in São Paulo until July 10, and then it will go to Rio de Janeiro, where it will stay until January 2023, before visiting capitals from the north to the south of the country, such as Belém, Manaus and Belo Horizonte.

“These photographs represent the living Amazon, the biome, the indigenous communities. We, in this exhibition, do not represent the dead Amazon, the destroyed one, of rural properties”, described Salgado, 78 years old.

The black and white photographs condense an immersion in the jungle, with images of rivers, mountains and life in a dozen indigenous communities, accompanied by a musical composition that recreates the sounds of Amazonian nature.

The photographer said he was “hopeful” that the next government, to be defined in the October elections, will have a “greater concern” with the preservation of biomes. Deforestation has increased since Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, reaching its maximum in 15 years, with 13,235 km2 recorded in the period from August 2020 to July 2021.

Salgado asked Brazilians “to pay attention to the next candidate they will elect as the next president”, as “the current Executive’s candidates are deeply anti-ecological and deeply against indigenous communities”.

