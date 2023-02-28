February 28, 2023 07:39

On Monday, the Canadian government banned the TikTok app from all of its phones and devices, citing data protection concerns. And the TikTok application, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has been under the microscope of the West for months due to concerns about the extent of Beijing’s access to user data. A government statement said that starting Tuesday, “the TikTok application will be removed from government-granted mobile devices. Users of these devices will also be prevented from downloading the application in the future.” The government added that Canada’s chief communications officer “has determined that (the app) presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.” On Monday, the White House ordered federal agencies to ban “Tik Tok” on their phones and devices within 30 days, due to the dangers of the application owned by the Chinese company “ByteDance” to US national security. The US presidency said that the Office of Management and Budget in the White House had instructed all departments and agencies of the federal government to implement within 30 days the ban imposed by a law passed by Congress at the end of December, according to which it was forbidden to download the application on any device or phone belonging to the government. Last week, the European Commission banned the application on its devices, after similar steps in the United States. A TikTok spokesperson was surprised by the Canadian decision to ban the app, saying it was taken “without mentioning any specific security concerns” or consulting with the company.

Source: Agencies