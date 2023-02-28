United States | The White House gave government agencies 30 days to remove the Tiktok app from their devices

Authorities are advised to remove the app and prevent its download and use on government devices.

Stateside The White House has given government agencies 30 days to remove the Chinese-owned Tiktok app from government devices.

The White House thus set a time limit for the Tiktok ban previously decided by Congress. The memo urges authorities to remove the application and prevent its download and use on government devices.

Tiktok is a social media service developed by the Chinese technology company ByteDance. Tiktok’s information security has raised concerns, especially in Western countries, because it is not clear how much information about users ends up at the company and what is done with it.

In Canada, the government banned its staff from using Tiktok on official mobile devices starting Monday, citing data security concerns. Last week, on the other hand, the European Commission banned Tiktok from official devices as well as personal devices with official applications installed.