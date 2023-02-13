Crime Bosses: Rockay City made headlines, in correspondence with its announcement, for the presence of important players who took part in the project (such as Chuck Norris and Michael Madsen) and for a style inspired by well-known games such as GTA and Payday.

The title of 505 Games shows up showing, in a trailer of more than 3 minutesa mission of the game: set in the world of organized crime, our story concerns the illegal trafficking of drugs, affectionately called “candy”.

Not only do we get to admire rockay cityglittering location of the title, but also to see the performance of Travis Bake (played by Madsen) and a short piece of gameplay.

The gameplay once again confirms our finding ourselves in front of a FPS with an intriguing co-op mode (as reported by the official page of the title).

By pre-save on the site of Epic Games it will be possible save 20% of the final price of the title (which at full price is 39.99 euros). We also remind you that Crime Boss: Rockay City will be available from March 28, 2023 exclusively through Epic Games.

Even the next gen console versions (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) have been confirmed, but we don’t have it yet a launch window for these versions.