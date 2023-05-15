Camila Osorio: the keys to a new record after defeating the fourth best in the world

After being the first Colombian tennis player to defeat a top 5 player in the world (she defeated French Caroline García, number 4 in the ranking, on Saturday), Camila Osorio, from Cucuta, seeks to become the first South American player to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA 1,000 in Rome this Monday in more than two decades.

To achieve this, Osorio (number 100 in the ranking) will have to beat the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, current 15th in the world and the best player in Latin America, in the second round of field 12 of the Foro Itálico (around 5:30 am, TV de Star+).

Camila Osorio vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia at the WTA in Rome

Camila Osorio in her game in Rome.

Osorio and Haddad Maia meet for the first time officially. Last year, in the Colsanitas Cup they played together in the doubles draw. This 2023, the Brazilian comes from being a doubles champion at the WTA in Madrid. In the Italian tournament, she beat Polish Magda Linette, No. 19 in the ranking, on Saturday.



“It will be a nice game, Osorio is a competitive player and I think her greatest quality is that she is very focused when playing”Haddad told EL TIEMPO.

The best tennis player in Latin America in the WTA ranking

Last year, Beatriz Haddad Maia, who came last in the ranking in 2020 due to a doping sanction, spread her wings.



His first two elite singles titles (Nottingham 250 and Birmingham 250), two doubles trophies (Sydney 500 and Nottingham 250)six finals played, a run of thirteen games without losing, her debut in the WTA finals and the seventy positions climbed in the ranking to reach the top 15 in the world attest to the altitude of her flight.

“I have worked very hard to be able to do the things that I have been doing, but my goal is not to be better than anyone, neither the best in Brazil nor the best in Latin America,” Haddad Maia said in a chat with this newspaper.

