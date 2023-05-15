France to equip Ukrainian Armed Forces with dozens of armored vehicles and AMX-10RC tanks in the coming weeks

France will train several Ukrainian battalions in the coming weeks and equip them with dozens of armored vehicles and AMX-10RC wheeled tanks. About it says in a joint statement by French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

It is noted that politicians consider it necessary to increase collective pressure on Moscow through further sanctions restrictions, “in order to weaken Russia’s ability to continue its illegal war of aggression.”

Macron also said that France intends to focus on supporting Ukraine’s air defense capabilities “to protect its population from Russian strikes.”

In January, Popular Mechanics wrote that the French army uses AMX-10RC wheeled tanks as part of light cavalry units, where they perform reconnaissance missions.

In the same month, French President Emmanuel Macron, in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Paris would supply Kyiv with AMX-10RC wheeled tanks.