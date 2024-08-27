The Colombian Camila Osorio suffered another setback this season when it was eliminated from the US Open. The tennis player from Cucuta lost against the Russian Mirra Andreeva, who at 17 years old is revalidating that title of child prodigy.

Osorio, who was eliminated in the singles from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Monterrey WTA, He lost this Tuesday in the first round of the last Grand Slam of the season in two sets and, after just over an hour of play, by 6-2 and 7-6 (4).

Camila Osorio at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo:COC Press

The 22-year-old Colombian had a tough time in the first set of her US Open debut and found herself up against a Russian who was inspired and left no doubt about her superiority.

The second set was much more even, with the Colombian raising her level and the Russian faltering. Osorio She was strong with her serve and managed to dream of a comeback, but the set went to a tie-break, from which Andreeva emerged victorious.

Camila Osorio Photo:Colsánitas Cup Press Office

Camila Osorio was thus eliminated from the US Open singles tournament and must now concentrate on doubles, as she debuts this Wednesday pairing up with American Alicia Parks against Australian Olivia Gadecki and Taiwanese Wu Fang-hsien.

