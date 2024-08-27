Bad weather in Campania: numerous interventions by the police for the inconveniences caused by the storms

The bad weather hits Campania, turning roads into rivers of mud and causing serious disruption. In Irpinia and Caserta, the violent downpour hit hard, leaving motorists trapped and creating enormous problems for traffic.

Disruptions in Campania due to bad weather: closed roads, floods and numerous interventions by firefighters

In Baiano, Mugnano del Cardinale, Sperone and Sirignano, the main roads were invaded by water and mud, making transit impossible. Via Libertà was completely submerged by mud that fell from the mountains, causing floods that blocked several cars. The firefighters intervened promptly to rescue motorists trapped in their vehicles.

In Mugnano del Cardinale, a flooded torrent invaded the State Road 7 biscausing serious damage to traffic in neighboring municipalities. In the Caserta area, in particular in San Felice a Cancello, flooding and damage caused by strong gusts of wind were reported, while in the Benevento area a violent downpour led to hailstorms and the collapse of trees, with flooded roads and numerous interventions by the police.

The Campania Civil Protection had issued a yellow weather alert for today, Monday 26 August 2024, and the forecast proved accurate, with thunderstorms, hail, lightning and strong gusts of wind that have devastated large areas of the region. Local authorities are trying to manage the emergency, with the closure of the A16 motorway toll booth in Baiano and the coordinated intervention of firefighters, civil protection, carabinieri and Anas personnel, in an attempt to limit the damage and guarantee the safety of citizens.

The bad weather that is hitting Campania is not an isolated event, but part of a broader phenomenon that is putting the territory to the test. The authorities appeal to citizens to collaborate and respect the indications, in an emergency context that is putting the territory to the test. The next few hours will be decisive in assessing the extent of the damage and the measures necessary for a return to normality

