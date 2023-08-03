Traffic police: cameras on the roads of Moscow will begin to record motorcyclists without helmets

From August 3, cameras on the roads of Moscow will begin to record another violation – the trips of motorcyclists and their passengers without helmets. This was announced by the metropolitan traffic police in its Telegram-channel.

The State traffic inspectorate urged motorcycle drivers to use protective equipment and reminded them that the fine for driving and transporting passengers without helmets is one thousand rubles.

In turn, the head of the Department of Transport of Moscow, Maxim Liksutov, emphasized that in an accident, a helmet increases the chances of not injuring the head by 65 percent and surviving by 37 percent, writes Telegramdepartmental channel. According to him, there are about 500 cameras in Moscow that are technically ready to detect violating motorcyclists.

Earlier it became known that in Russia they wanted to return fines for exceeding the average speed by drivers. A similar practice was canceled two years ago by the traffic police decision after the Supreme Court noted that it was impossible to indicate a section of the road as a place of violation. The Ministry of Transport has developed a draft amendment to the rules of the road. A new term “average vehicle speed” will appear in the SDA.

See also Lavrov answered the question about the timing of the completion of the special operation Related materials:

Commenting on the initiative, auto expert Petr Shkumatov, in an interview with Lenta.ru, expressed the opinion that the idea of ​​controlling the average speed on Russian roads is conceptually correct, but at the moment a number of technical difficulties have not been eliminated for its implementation.