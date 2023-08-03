The circular economy is increasingly gaining ground in the production processes of car manufacturers. It is definitely becoming a priority for the Volkswagen Group and more precisely for the Audi brand, whose Environmental Foundation is working together with the University of Freiberg to develop new techniques for recovering raw materials through recycling. Simply put, e-waste becomes a resource for the hi-tech metal recovery, such as indium, gallium and tin.

Selective extraction

With the selective extraction process that it is under developmentexplains the German giant, it will be possible to recover raw materials from incinerated waste, in order to create a closed cycle of the most precious hi-tech metals. “These metals are essential for some crucial sectors, for example electric mobility, telecommunications and photovoltaics and their demand will increase worldwide by 2030 – says the Volkswagen Group, citing the estimates of the United Nations World Resources Council – After all, the number of electronic devices in use globally is growing and all use control electronics based on semiconductors which in turn contain rare earths”.

Circular economy

What is the selective extraction method developed by the Audi Environmental Foundation and the University of Freiberg? Simply put, the goal is to extract the metals found in fly ash and slag created from the incineration of household waste to reuse them in new products. The challenge, explains the doctoral student in chemistry at the University of Freiberg Betty Leibiger, who is developing the recycling process in the laboratory, is to be able to “to produce molecules that specifically bind the desired metal ions. At this stage of the project, the aim is to develop a range of ‘tweezer heads’ suitable for poi test and optimize them on a small scale“.

It’s only the beginning

To be clear, its task is to develop a “tweezersspecially shaped “tweezer head” capable of picking up the metal ions to be separated from a fly ash solution: in this sense, each custom “tweezer head” fits only a specific metal ion. But this is only the first step: the Volkswagen Group itself makes it known that the project will take place at a later stage could be expanded and envisage extraction experiments using real fly ash, as well as leaching solutions from fly ash reprocessing.

