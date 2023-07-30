Al Dhaid (Al Ittihad)

The competitions of the Al-Dhabi Camel Festival races for owners with limited numbers, young and experienced riders concluded in its fourth edition on the grounds of Al-Dhaid Square.

The closing race included 5 rounds, the first half “Oud and Shala”, which includes the first five places, and the first place won: 20 thousand dirhams. Only – the production of the estate from the father and the mother «Haqeeq wa al-Qayyah wa Idha wa Thawaniya»

The results of the first positions came in the final day’s races. The first half won “Rahiya” by Muhammad Saif bin Hafsha with a time of 04.35.24, the second half “Taghruda” by Abdullah Salem Suhail Al-Mahri with a time of 04.39.05, the third half “Al-Azoum” by Abdullah Jaafar bin Markhan Al-Ketbi, with a time of 04.48.89, and the fourth half, “Whirlwind” by Ali Jumaa in the Swedish Saturday, with a time of 04.49.08, the fifth half, “The Charming” by Sultan Salem Al-Khasouni Al-Ketbi, with a time of 03.09.36.

Matar Ali bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Sharjah Camel Racing Club, confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Camel Festival, in its fourth edition, continues its immortal journey, as it witnessed a large turnout of camel owners to participate in this wonderful heritage forum, which confirms its successes, as attendance and participation in it is considered a law for all camel owners due to the great value. represented by the festival.