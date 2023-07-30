Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost upon us, but in case you want to experiment a little in advance with the possibilities offered by the tool character creationyou can try theunofficial editorwhich still ends up being a good interpretation of the possible builds that can be carried out within the Larian Studios game.

It is a tool created by a fan, so obviously it does not claim to be complete and it is not officially recognized by the game, but having been built on the basis of what we have seen so far in the early access version and the information provided by the developers , can be considered rather reliable.

You can therefore take a look at the unofficial Baldur’s Gate 3 Character Builder at this addresswith the possibility of having an idea of ​​what can emerge from the construction of a character starting from the race and then arriving at the different build structures.