The meteorological report of the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) informs that, for this Tuesday March 14 in Mexico City, the maximum temperature will be 24 degrees Celsius (°C).

This means that the environment will be very hot throughout the day accompanied by partly cloudy to cloudy sky.

The thermometer will read temperatures between 16 to 23 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius after 3:00 p.m.; However, the temperature will drop abruptly to 19 degrees Celsius shortly after 6:00 p.m..

Load with raincoat because Civil Protection warns of widespread rain today during the afternoon-nightespecially between 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. at dawn tomorrow, March 15, 2023.

Basically there will be widespread afternoon-night rain with occasional showers and electrical activity in CDMX.

Variable winds will blow from 15 to 35 kilometers per hour (km/h) with gusts of 50 km/h. It is recommended to stay tuned for updates to the Multi-Risk Early Warning System.

At night the thermometer will mark 17°C and on Wednesday morning it will mark 13°C, so it will be cool at dawn.

Weather Edomex March 14, 2023:

According to the National Water Commission (CONAGUA), it is forecast Partly to cloudy skies during this Tuesday, March 14 in the State of Mexico, with probability of rain and intervals of showers.

The authority does not rule out that the rainfall could be accompanied by electric shocks and hail fall.

The estimated maximum temperature this Tuesday in Edomex is 22 to 24°C.

The wind of variable direction from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 km/h and possible dust storms.