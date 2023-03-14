Leo Messi’s future is in limbo. The player did not show what was expected of him in the series against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. For weeks, even after finishing the World Cup, PSG dreamed of signing the Argentine for longer, but, as time went by and after another huge continental disappointment, it seems that the group from the French capital has cooled its intentions with the star Argentinian.
It is known that the Argentine prioritizes staying in Paris, but little by little the contacts and the goodwill of both parties are ending. In MLS they want to take advantage of this fact and make Leo the highest paid in the history of the league. In addition to offering him a future franchise as part of his payment. However, the future of the Argentine could be in Qatar, where his environment has already had contact with a club from said league.
According to information from El Chiringuito, Al-Hilal, the most winning team in Qatar’s football history, has every intention of signing Messi. That is why they already had an approach with the legal environment of the soccer player that his father commands. The player does not rule out leaving for the Middle East, but for this he would require the juiciest contract in the history of sports, Leo will not accept an offer of less than 300 million euros per year, that is, 100 more than what Cristiano receives Ronaldo.
