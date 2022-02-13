After the confirmations of Activision on the existence and release of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2now the confirmations have also arrived on the new game dedicated to the ecosystem Call of Duty mobile.

These confirmations come directly from the details of a job offer from the development studio Activision Mobile studio: The hiring for the role of Associate Producer has started to develop a Triple A mobile title in the franchise. The offer describes the study as “a new internal studio dedicated to developing the best Triple A mobile in the world. Our first project is a new Triple A mobile title from the Call of Duty franchise.”

The description continues giving some clues on the development of the game. It will be developed in collaboration with other Activision studios around the world, and is likely still in the pre-production stage.

We could assume that this is a “portable” version dedicated entirely to Warzonesince the already existing CoD Mobile it is already very popular and Activision would therefore risk competing on its own. CoD Mobile has its own built-in Battle Royale mode, but it’s quite different from Warzone and certainly hasn’t been as successful as its own, so developing a fully Battle Royale game can be competitive on the mobile market as well.

