In just over a month, in Bahrain, George Russell he will finally face his first season in Formula 1 as a Mercedes driver. A long-pursued dream that finally becomes reality, but also a load of considerable responsibility for a young talent who will find himself alongside the most successful driver in the history of sport and in a team hungry for revenge after the insult suffered in the last GP of 2021 in Abu Dhabi. From this point of view, the regulatory upheaval that accompanies the start of the 2022 season could become an advantage for Russell, expected to make a logical leap of ambitions passing from Williams to the silver arrows.

“With the change of regulations we have a completely different car – underlined the 23-year-old Briton during his first interview with the Mercedes standard bearer – with a different philosophy from previous years. There are different tires and starting from a completely white piece of paper is good. If I had stayed in Williams, even unconsciously, I would have brought with me the things I had learned with previous cars. Starting over from a completely new situation can be beneficial this year”. Many see Russell as the new star of the Circus, alongside those – equally young – of Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. However, I # 63 is cautious and does not want to overreact when it comes to goals.

“Hopes? My hopes are to get the most out of myself and the team around me – clarified the Englishand – it will be a very interesting year in terms of development. In terms of results, however, I really believe that nono goal can be set, because no one knows where he will be in the first race. You have to have your micro-goals: mine is to improve together with the car “. On February 18, Mercedes will officially present the W13, which will then hit the track five days later, in Barcelona, ​​for the first official test session.