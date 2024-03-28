













Activision shared information about what players can expect from Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and CoD:Warzone 2.0which will begin on April 3, 2024.

One of its new features is the CTF game mode but new maps for multiplayer mode are also on the way.

The same can be said for the return of Snoop Dogg's appearance with the next battle pass, the return of Rebirth Island for Warzone and more.

With Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and CoD:Warzone 2.0 Four new weapons arrive. Three of them, the FJX Horus submachine gun, the MORS sniper rifle, and the Gladiator, are free rewards from the pass.

But the BAL-27 assault rifle will be in the middle of the season. Apart from the Snoop Dogg skin, there are those of the Cheech & Chong operators. As for maps, Growhouse is available, focused on multiplayer.

Fountain: Activision.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III You will receive six maps along with Growhouse and one of them is a leisure center in a Dubai skyscraper.

There will also be Emergency (in a medical center in Arizona), Tanked (in an aquarium), Checkpoint (a Rebirth Island POI) and Grime (London covered in graffiti).

If we talk about modes again, Capture the Flag, One in the Chamber, Escort and Minefield are back, which has 'fun' with mines.

In Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III There will be three new perks such as Gunslinger, Modular Assault Rig and Compression Carrier, which include different and useful bonuses. But there will still be others like Reinforced Boots and High-Gain Antenna.

Source: Activision.

Zombies mode will have a new story mission, Dark Aether Rift, more unlockable schematics and a new Warlord boss. CoD:Warzone 2.0for its part, you will still receive the new Bootcamp mode.

The Foresight and Specialist perks will also return but only on Rebirth Island. Apart from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and CoD:Warzone 2.0 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

