In 2018, the saga of call of Duty broke with its usual and ingrained dynamic of offering a single player campaign. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 it didn’t have a story mode, but it focused on multiplayer, zombies and Blackout modes.

However, it appears that Treyarch was working on a campaign mode that ended up being canceled for a variety of reasons. Reddit user Purpletoaster20 did some research and confirmed that there was a mode close to what could be a campaign.

Technically, this campaign would have been cooperative and was called Career, but it was canceled in early 2018. Treyarch’s idea was to have a service mode that encouraged players to play cooperative and multiplayer. This campaign was to be set in 2070 and in it the players followed the story of two factions: the Free People’s Army and the World United Nations.

Basically, players had to complete a series of missions within a post-pandemic world hit by a climate crisis. The missions would have lasted between 15 and 20 minutes with PvP and PvE sections.



Another peculiarity of this mode is that it would receive content after the launch of Black Ops 4, which included new seasons for this story in DLC format with three missions each. It would have been the first COD to receive campaign-focused post-launch content.

All of this was later canceled and Treyarch released the Call of Duty Black Ops 4 that everyone knows about.

Source: Eurogamer