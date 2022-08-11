On the weekend of the Hungarian Grand Prix, as had happened in the previous one at the Le Castellet circuit, between the categories that took to the track to do battle atHungaroring also appeared W-Series. The all-female championship, now in its sixth of the ten total races this year, also reserved a surprising result, which interrupted Jamie Chadwick’s absolute domination; the success of another British nationality driver like Alice Powellin fact, it put an end to a streak of consecutive victories of the two-time W-Series champion, which even lasted from the end of 2021.

However, regardless of the results of the races, it is clear how much the series is arousing interest not only among motorsport enthusiasts, but also and above all in the same drivers who occupy the highest levels of the hierarchy in the world of motors. Among these, also the seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who does not want to settle for just witnessing the duels on the track between the greatest talents in pink. The Mercedes standard bearer, in fact, has always paid great attention to the W-Series, which could contribute to concretely push women towards other main categories connected to the Circus: Formula 3 and 2, for example, but also the premier class itself. of the single-seaters, in which only Chadwick is present as Williams test driver.

Hamilton, who had the opportunity to meet all the participants involved in the series in the paddock, expressed his opinion on the matter as follows: “I’ve been following the W-Series all year and I’ve done it in previous seasons as well – number 44 explained – Between one session and another in Hungary I wanted to meet them, because I think it’s great to have the W Series, but us we need to do much more for girls who are approaching this sport. For these women there is no progression from the W Series. It’s been three years, and we still have work to do. Why, for example, cannot the winner progress in F2 or similar categories? We can certainly do a lot more to support these girls. I myself will bring this issue to mind to try to improve the situation ”.