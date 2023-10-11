He state of California took a major step in regulating food additives by passing a law banning certain chemicals used in popular foods and beverages, including candy Brach’s and drinks like Strawberry Yoo-hoo. These chemicals, allowed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA for its acronym in English), have been the subject of studies that link them with health problems in humans, which led to the approval of this law by the Governor Gavin Newsom.

The measure, mistakenly called a “Skittles ban“Due to a previous version of the law that would have banned titanium dioxide, a chemical present in this candy, prohibits the sale, distribution or manufacture of products containing potassium bromate, titanium dioxide, brominated vegetable oil, red dye No. 3 and propylparaben starting in 2027.

Although Skittles are not affected by the ban, and although titanium dioxide is no longer mentioned in the law, companies have until 2027 to reformulate products to exclude banned chemicals.

This law has faced opposition from the pressure group National Confectioners Association, which argued that “there is no evidence to support banning these ingredients” and that “chocolate and candy are safe to enjoy, as they have been for centuries.” However, these chemicals are linked to behavioral and reproductive problems, and have been shown to be potentially carcinogenic.

Veto on food additives affects 12,000 products

Titanium dioxide, a coloring agent found in Skittles, had been linked to DNA damage, which led to the European Union banning the chemical last year. The implications of this law are significant, as it would affect around 12,000 food products, according to a report by the Environmental Working Group (EGW).

Chemicals prohibited by this law, such as potassium bromate and brominated vegetable oil, have been the subject of controversy due to the adverse health effects they can cause. Potassium bromate has been linked to potentially carcinogenic effects in animals, and has been banned in other countries such as Brazil, Canada, China and India.

Brominated vegetable oil, which contains bromine, an element present in fire retardants, is linked to skin irritation, memory loss and headaches from long-term exposure. Titanium dioxide, although debated, has also been linked to DNA damage.

For its part, red dye No. 3, although it has been banned by the FDA in 1990 for cosmetic use based on studies that link it to cancer in animals, would also cause behavioral problems and increased hyperactivity in children.

Despite the controversy surrounding the law and the mistaken belief that Skittles would be banned, It is important to note that the intention of the law is to improve food safety and reduce health risks to consumers, according to the governor. California joins other places that have implemented similar restrictions on chemicals used in food and beverages to protect the health of their populations.