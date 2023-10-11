The Republicans proposed this Wednesday to Steve Scalise as a candidate to lead the United States House of Representatives, a position vacant since the conservative Kevin McCarthy was dismissed on October 3 after a motion against him presented by his own ranks.

Scalise, “number two” on the Republican bench, and Jim Jordan, president of the Judiciary Committee, fought for the position, whom he beat after an internal and closed-door vote by 113 votes to 99.

Scalise will still have to win final approval from the full House of Representatives, where the Republicans have 221 seats and the Democrats have 212. To win the position he will need the approval of 217 congressmen, so he must achieve the support of his supporters. from Jordan.



That vote could take place this Wednesday and Hakeem Jeffries appears again on the Democratic benchwho currently holds the position of minority leader and who last January, when McCarthy won, also tried.

Hakeem Jeffries, leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Scalise, 58, representing Louisiana’s First District, faces the challenge while undergoing treatment for blood cancer, a situation that some legislators had considered was working against him.

“I think his health is a problem. I don’t want someone who is going to get worse in the job. It’s a hard job where you have to be everywhere,” Jordan supporter Ralph Norman told CNN this week.

The leadership fight opened after the motion to recall McCarthy, presented by radical Republican Matt Gaetz, was approved by 216 votes in favor and 210 against, leaving Patrick McHenry in charge on an interim basis.

Scalise came to Congress in 2008, after having served as a state legislator in Louisiana since 1996 and until that year. From 2014 to 2018 he was the deputy Republican majority leader, and the minority leader from 2019 to 2022.

Until the election of a new “speaker”, the name by which the president of the House of Representatives is known in English, The latter is practically paralyzed, because among other things new legislation cannot be approved.

“We have a lot of work to do. (…) We must make sure that we send people around the world that the House is open and working,” Scalise said in his first appearance before the press after being nominated.

The first resolution to be approved under his eventual mandate, he stressed, will be one in support of Israel after the attack launched by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. “But obviously there are many other things pending,” he added.

EFE