To address the medical needs of agricultural workers, The state of California hires hundreds of doctors from Mexico every year. This practice began in 2002 with a pilot program, but has been maintained due to the health requirements of the migrant population in the state’s camps.

The arrival of Mexican doctors to California began in 2002, when the Regular Legislature of California enacted Law 239, which established a pilot program aimed at recruiting doctors from Mexico. This innovative program aimed to address the growing need for medical professionals in the state.

A recent report by Los Angeles Times showed the humanitarian commitment of hundreds of specialists trained in Mexico who continue to arrive in California to serve millions of people in California. “Many of the Mexican doctors participating in the program said they see it as a civic duty, a way to serve their compatriots and other immigrants seeking a better life in the U.S.“, says the report Melissa Gómez.

Doctors interested in participating had to meet specific requirementssuch as being Mexican citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States, possessing a medical degree from an accredited university, having completed a medical residency in a recognized specialty, and passing the certification examination of the American Board of Physicians.

The application process involved submitting detailed information about the doctor’s education, experience and skills to the California Department of Public Health. During the period from 2003 to 2007, 1,200 H-1B visas were issued to Mexican doctors as part of this programwho provided medical care to millions of people in California.

Mexican doctors continue to arrive in California to treat agricultural workers

In the last five years, The California Department of Public Health has continued similar programs. According to the 2023 annual report on the state of health care, 200 H-1B visas were issued in 2022, 180 in 2021, 160 in 2020, 140 in 2019 and 120 in 2018, totaling 900 H-1B visas for Mexican doctors in said period.

In addition to H-1B visas, there are other programs that facilitate the participation of Mexican doctors in the California health system. For example, California medical residency program has accepted 100 Mexican doctors in 2023allowing them to complete their medical residency in the state.

This approach has proven successful in attracting Mexican doctors to California, thus addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals in the state. The civic commitment of these doctors, who see their work as a way to serve their compatriots and other immigrants seeking a better life in the United States, highlights the positive impact of this program.