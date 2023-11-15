Inspector Montalbano, the plot of the episode The Catalanotti method on Rai 1

Tonight, Wednesday 15 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1, the film The Catalanotti method of Inspector Montalbano will be broadcast, a successful series of films starring Luca Zingaretti which has enjoyed great success with the public for years. But what is the plot (summary) of the episode The Catalanotti method of Inspector Montalbano broadcast tonight?

Mimì Augello swoops into the commissioner’s house in the middle of the night and tells him that she accidentally found a body in an uninhabited apartment during one of her love encounters. Almost at the same time, Carmelo Catalanotti, a loan shark, theater director and creator of an ingenious and traumatic acting method that enables the actor to enter into a character by working on his darkest and most hidden secrets: real sessions, is found dead in his apartment. psychoanalytic sessions out of the ordinary in which the director leverages the darkest part of the actor’s soul. Montalbano will arrive at the resolution of the case, a case in which dramaturgy and reality are confused, in which the corpses can disappear as in a pantomime, and in which a beautiful and determined young woman in charge of the forensic team will collaborate closely with Montalbano to the point of madly fall in love with the commissioner.

It will also be possible to follow the Montalbano episode in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.