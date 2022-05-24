This week the last day of the group stages of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana takes place with the Colombian teams playing a leading role.

In the Libertadores, Cali and Tolima are in the qualifying zone but they must defend their condition in the final match. In Sudamericana, Junior leads his group, but two other teams follow him in his aspirations.

These are the accounts for Colombian teams in international cups.

Deportivo Cali

Cali, leader of their group, has 8 points and +8 in goal difference. This Thursday, at 7 pm, he visits Boca Juniors, who are out of the round of 16 and will fight to take away the point. Still, Cali depends on himself. If they win, the sugar bowls will qualify. If they tie or lose, they must hope that Corinthians, who face Always Ready, does not score any points.

Sports Tolima

Deportes Tolima, second in its group, visits Atlético Mineiro, which is already qualified for the next round. The Ibagué team is second, it has 8 points and 0 in goal difference. If you win or draw, your classification will be assured. If he loses, he will have to hope that Independiente del Valle does not beat América Mineiro.

Junior

Junior from Barranquilla is the leader of his group, with 10 points and +6 in goal difference. On Thursday they receive Unión de Santa Fe, which is second, with one less unit. To qualify you must win. If he draws, he must hope that Fluminense does not win by more than five goals. If he loses, Union will be the one to take first place.

