Carlos Rodríguez Ponce yesterday assumed the position of Undersecretary of Public Security and Citizen Participation in Ahome in place of Juan Manuel Figueroa Fong. The change occurs amid complaints of anomalous behavior by the corporation’s managers and agents. What’s more, some even seemed incredible, like that of the agents who transferred stolen old iron on patrol to sell.

Of that size is the lack of control that exists in the corporation, which damages the image of the administration of Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros. Although he assured that Figueroa Fong left for personal reasons, the perception remains among the Ahomeans that Vargas Landeros slapped Public Security. And he did it in time before the problem got out of hand.

It will be known if Rodríguez Ponce recomposes the situation or better he would have chosen one of the other two who stayed waiting to be the relays.