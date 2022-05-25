SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) recommended the approval, without restrictions, of the sale of control of Brazilian logistics operator Log-In to a subsidiary of the MSC maritime group.

The information was disclosed by Log-In in a material fact this Wednesday and the order is included in the transaction process in Cade’s system.

Log-In said that CADE’s final approval may take place after 15 days from the publication of the order in the Official Gazette, if there is no manifestation from third parties or the local authority court. If one of these two scenarios materializes, the deal will undergo court evaluation.

In February, CADE’s superintendent had declared the deal “complex” and requested more information from the companies.

(By Andre Romani)

The post Cade’s Superintendence recommends approval of the sale of control of Log-In to MSC appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Cades #Superintendence #recommends #approval #sale #control #LogIn #MSC #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO