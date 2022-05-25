Mexico.- The weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN) indicates that heavy rains in southeastern Mexicoas in the states of Chiapas and Oaxaca, as well as heavy rains in the Yucatan peninsula.

The rains could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in areas of the southeast of the country, and are propitiated by a low pressure channel in interaction with the entry of humidity reinforced by a low pressure zone with high probability for cyclonic development south of the coast of Oaxaca, as well as with instability in high levels of the atmosphere.

In turn, a low pressure channel and the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will cause rains and showers with electric shocks in the center of the national territory.

On the other hand, the new cold front number 48 It will extend over the north and northeast of Mexico and will interact with the polar jet stream and with the influx of moisture from the Gulf, generating rain and showers with electrical discharges in said regions.

Finally, it will persist hot environment to very hot in the afternoons in much of the country, with temperatures above 40°C in areas of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco.

rains for today

Very strong rains with intense punctual rains (75 to 150 mm): Chiapas.

Heavy rains with very strong punctuals (50 to 75 mm): Oaxaca (east).

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Tamaulipas, Guerrero, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco and Yucatán.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Coahuila, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Tlaxcala.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong winds and hail fall of different sizes.

Minimum and maximum temperatures

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C: mountain ranges of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Sonora, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Frosts: Chihuahua and Durango.

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Zacatecas (south), San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Colima, Querétaro (north), Hidalgo (north), Puebla (north and southwest), Morelos, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

wind for today

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco (north), Guanajuato, Veracruz (south), Oaxaca (east), Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

With information from the National Water Commission (Conagua).