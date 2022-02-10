The old normal beckons: from February 25, the cabinet wants to completely let go of the 1.5 meters. It also wants to give catering, culture and all other places where the corona admission ticket applies much wider. They are allowed to allow more people again, without a fixed seat and without 1,5 meters away. The closing time goes to one o’clock in the morning.



Tobias den Hartog, Niels Klaassen



10 Feb. 2022











Next Friday the major relaxation will start, catering, culture and events can then open until 01:00. Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health, D66) unfolded his plans tonight in a letter to the House of Representatives.

The intentions in a row: the advice to work from home can be thrown overboard, closing times in the catering industry and culture can be extended to 1 a.m. The 1.5 meter obligation and fixed seat can be removed in places where the corona pass applies (as long as it concerns locations up to 500 visitors). See also Companies Fearless to change CEO and cut 20 percent of staff - Korona-time rocket share price rises more than 50 percent this week

For places with more than 500 guests, the permanent seat remains required, such as football stadiums. However, the 1.5 meters will also be canceled there. The cabinet also has a plan for nightlife: it can open again with 1G. Everyone must then do access tests.

The same could also offer solace for larger events, such as festivals, which are not yet allowed. Kuipers writes that he has asked the OMT ‘whether applying tests for access on the basis of 1G can be an addition’ to ‘letting larger, unplaced groups come together’.

Kuipers further writes that the cabinet wants to get rid of the 1.5 meter distance rule on 25 February. “For this reason, I have also asked the OMT whether it expects there is epidemiological scope to let go of the closing time and the safe distance standard of 1.5 meters, generic from Friday 25 February 2022.”

The cabinet will approach the next corona press conference differently. The OMT still has to meet tomorrow, but to make the extensions legally and procedurally possible, the House of Representatives is already involved in the plans. If the experts or mayors pull the emergency brake later, the agenda may still change. But the contours are clear. See also Russian warplanes bomb the last opposition stronghold in Idlib, northern Syria

Kuipers does write that he believes that relaxation can be done. “This is possible because we have built up a high degree of immunity through vaccination and by going through the infection in a natural way. The high vaccination rate is reflected in the limited increase in hospital admissions. The omikron variant also makes people less sick.

Still, the hand remains somewhat on the brake. “At the same time, the cabinet considers the risks to be so great that not all measures can be relaxed at the same time. The cabinet will therefore continue to monitor the situation closely. Also because it remains uncertain whether a new virus variant will emerge and what characteristics it will have, and because the number of infections is still high at the moment.”

2G

Kuipers also had to deal with a setback. The possibility to apply 2G – only welcoming vaccinated and cured persons – will be lost. A majority of the House of Representatives opposed this in a vote today.

Ernst Kuipers, Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport, in the House of Representatives © ANP

