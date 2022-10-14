The cabinet embraces the recommendations from Johan Remkes’ nitrogen report. The target of a 50 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 remains in place, but can be adjusted in the meantime in 2025 or 2028. The cabinet will also first tackle 500 to 600 so-called peak loaders, so that other farmers can be spared.

The peak loaders are companies that currently cause the most damage to nature. Most of them are farms. On the advice of Remkes, the cabinet wants to be the first to talk to those farmers about adjusting or rescheduling the work. Only then will voluntary buy-out or buy-out come into play. The word coercion has been avoided for the time being, although the government has never wanted to rule this out completely.

Remkes initially suggested that the peak loaders should be tackled within a year, although he later said that that period is 'no math'. The government now considers the period of one year to be 'ambitious'. According to government sources, that is another way of saying that the government finds such a quick approach 'not feasible'.

Agricultural Agreement

Remkes believes that the nitrogen space that is released from peak loaders should be used first for farmers who are currently stuck. They first received permission from the government to expand, but were left without a valid permit due to a court decision. The cabinet also believes that these farmers – also known as PAS reporters – deserve help. But Minister Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen) says that she has ‘legal questions’ when granting priority. She wants to find out first. This will become more apparent in November. “We have no time to lose,” said the VVD minister.

In addition, the cabinet will issue a letter in November stating what the future of agriculture should look like in broad terms. That letter is the prelude to an agricultural agreement that has yet to be concluded, which must be concluded by 1 April at the latest. The aim is to arrive at a 'clear and stable course' in consultation with the agricultural sector.

Restore trust

Remkes gave the cabinet a slap on the wrist about the way in which action has been taken so far. Minister Van der Wal takes the criticism to heart. “More than before, we are actively seeking out cooperation in order to bridge and unite contradictions,” she promises. “Restoring trust takes time, we realize that.”

Minister of Agriculture Piet Adema also thinks that there is a lot of work to be done to restore confidence. “Farmers ensure a vital countryside and, in addition to the food supply, they also take care of nature. I want to work with them for a sustainable future for agriculture.”