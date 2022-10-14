Despite already having the first preview of the film by Super Mario Bros., there is still much we do not know about this project. Although Nintendo and Illumination have kept many of their aspects secret, the actors have not been able to keep all this information, and one in particular has confirmed that this tape will have a couple of musical moments.

In a recent interview with Variety, Keegan-Michael Key, who plays Toad, revealed that Super Mario Bros. will have a couple of moments where the characters will sing. One of these even stars Key, who had to improvise a song. This was what he commented:

“There are songs. I had to improvise a song in Super Mario Bros. which was absolutely amazing. It was really fun. I was working on my voice with my partners and trying to find the tone through an internal journey with the character. Then with the directors (Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic) we changed a few things and tweaked it.”

Key won’t be the only one to do this, as It has been mentioned that Jack Black, who plays Bowser, will also have his moment in the spotlight.. Considering the actor’s career in the musical world, this is probably one of the best moments in the entire movie. These are only two cases, and it is very likely that the tape has more.

Super Mario Bros. will hit theaters on April 7, 2023. On related topics, this was the reception of the first trailer for the film. Similarly, Sonic has teased Mario’s new design.

Editor’s note:

We are talking about Illumination, all of their movies have a musical segment. Fortunately, it seems that this time we will not hear covers of the hits of the moment, but original songs, of which Jack Black will surely be the best.

Via: Variety