The Anthill This Tuesday night it had the visit of C. Tangana and Yerai Cortés. The guests have attended Pablo Motos’ program to present The flamenco guitar of Yerai Cortesa film directed by ‘El Madrileño’ and starring the guitarist. During the interview, both told how they met.

“I present to you my favorite musician of all time, who is Yerai Cortés,” begins the interpreter of too many women with your partner’s cover letter. “Whoever has come to one of my concerts will surely know him because On the last tour he was participating with us“he adds.

C. Tangana details that Yerai Cortés and he they met at a party and he was impressed by the way he plays the guitar and his personality: “He has something very particular and that is that you can get together with someone like me, but you can also get together with very purist people within flamenco and that called me a lot of attention, it seemed to me that it was a quality”.

For his part, the guitarist remembers what his first conversation with the singer was like: “It was on a couch with Monste Cortés in the middle. She was going to sing at that party and I was next to her because he was the only person she knew.” […] We were talking and Pucho immediately came to ask us things”.

“I’m a big fan of Monste, so I thought I was going to meet her that day. It was the first time I saw her play live and when I saw that Yerai was accompanying her I said ‘damn, this guy has something‘”, acknowledges C. Tangana.