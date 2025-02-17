Communication, as we all know, is fundamental in all human relationships. And it is that people without it would be alone and isolated. Hence, both in personal life and in social life or in the field of business it is very important to know All details of communication to better integrate into any context.

For example, at the time of Carrying out a group interview, making a presentation or participating in a discussion, verbal communication is not the only way to communicate. And is that Nonverbal communication is as important as that expressed in words.

In depth

In numerous circumstances, a simple gesture, look, smile or body movement can mean much more than a wordbecause We can move indifference, authority, insecurity or disagreement on how others perceive and how our messages interpret.

Given this panorama, many workers wonder what the meaning of diverting their eyes in a conversation is. Well then, According to psychologythis behavior can be loaded with nuances that reflect our internal emotions and mental states.

More details

Depending on the context and the person in question, diverting the look at interact It can be interpreted in various ways:

Insecurity or shyness. It can be a symptom of insecurity, shyness or lack of confidence in oneself. In social situations or in people with social anxiety they avoid direct visual contact.

It can be a symptom of insecurity, shyness or lack of confidence in oneself. In social situations or in people with social anxiety they avoid direct visual contact. Reflection or thought. To think or remember something, people look away to avoid distracting and concentrating better.

To think or remember something, people look away to avoid distracting and concentrating better. Dishonesty or evasion. In some cases, it may be a sign of hiding something or not telling the truth. However.

In some cases, it may be a sign of hiding something or not telling the truth. However. Respect or submission. In some cultures, maintaining direct visual contact with an authority figure can be considered disrespectful.

In some cultures, maintaining direct visual contact with an authority figure can be considered disrespectful. Boredom or disinterest. You can indicate that a person is not interested in conversation or is boring. This can manifest how to look around or focus on other things instead of the interlocutor.

You can indicate that a person is not interested in conversation or is boring. This can manifest how to look around or focus on other things instead of the interlocutor. Emotional nonconformity. If a person feels emotionally uncomfortable or if the conversation touches a sensitive issue, it is possible that he looks away to avoid confronting those feelings.

If a person feels emotionally uncomfortable or if the conversation touches a sensitive issue, it is possible that he looks away to avoid confronting those feelings. Information processing. Look to process the information that is being received.

To take into account

The key to interpreting this gesture, should be noted, is to observe the entire context and other nonverbal signs. That is, factors such as voice or posture must be taken into account to form An impression more complete in the person.